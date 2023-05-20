“Renfrew shooting”: Renfrew shooting results in one fatality, believed to be a targeted attack

The Renfrew OPP is investigating a murder in Renfrew, Ontario. The victim was found with gunshot wounds and later pronounced dead in hospital. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. The police believe that the victim was targeted and that this is an isolated incident. Residents are advised to be aware of their personal safety and to report any suspicious activity to the OPP. The investigation is in its early stages.

