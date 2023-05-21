Renfrew shooting suspect : One dead in Renfrew shooting, suspect still at large

“One Dead in Renfrew Shooting, Suspect Still at Large”

An article from CBC reports that there has been a shooting in Renfrew, Ontario, resulting in one fatality. The Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the incident, which occurred at a home on Vimy Boulevard late Friday evening. When authorities arrived on the scene, they discovered a person with gunshot wounds who was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The suspect fled before the police arrived, and as of Saturday evening, no arrests have been made.

