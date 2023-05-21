Renfrew shooting suspect : One dead in Renfrew shooting, suspect still at large

“One Dead in Renfrew Shooting, Suspect Still at Large”

An article from CBC reports that there has been a shooting in Renfrew, Ontario, resulting in one fatality. The Ontario Provincial Police were called to a home on Vimy Boulevard on Friday evening and found a person with gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead. The suspect fled the scene before the arrival of the police, and there have been no arrests as of Saturday evening. The OPP is investigating the incident.

