Rennie Davis Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Rennie Davis has Died .

Rennie Davis has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.

Rennie Davis, one of the “Chicago Seven” activists who was tried for organizing an anti-Vietnam War protest that turned violent during the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, has died. He was 80. https://t.co/vQJAMYZwIZ

The Associated Press @AP Rennie Davis, one of the “Chicago Seven” activists who was tried for organizing an anti-Vietnam War protest that turned violent during the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, has died. He was 80.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –