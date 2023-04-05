At the age of 84 on April 5, 2008, Charlton Heston died. He is known for his roles as Moses in “The Ten Commandments,” “Ben Hur,” and “Planet Of The Apes,” among others. During his last years, he hosted a series of biblical tales named “Greatest Heroes of The Bible.”

Charlton Heston was a legendary film actor who passed away on April 5th, 2008, at the age of 84. He will always be remembered for his iconic roles in movies such as \”The Ten Commandments\”, \”Ben Hur\”, and \”Planet of the Apes\”, to name just a few. However, Heston was much more than just an actor.

In the last years of his life, Heston hosted a series of Bible stories called \”The Greatest Heroes of the Bible\”, which aired on television to great acclaim. This was a project that Heston was deeply passionate about, and it was an opportunity for him to share his love for the Bible and its teachings with a wider audience.

Heston’s deep faith was something that he held close to his heart, and it was a driving force in his life. He believed that the Bible held many valuable lessons and that its teachings could help people to live better lives. This was a message that he wanted to share with as many people as possible, and his work on \”The Greatest Heroes of the Bible\” was one way that he was able to do this.

Throughout his life, Heston was also a passionate advocate for civil rights and was an active supporter of the Civil Rights Movement. He marched with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and championed the cause of racial equality, believing that all people should be treated with dignity and respect, regardless of their race or background.

Heston’s legacy as an actor and a humanitarian is one that will never be forgotten. He was a man of great integrity and courage who used his platform for good, fighting for the causes he believed in and inspiring others to do the same. Today, we remember Charlton Heston not just for his outstanding talent on the big screen but also for his kindness, his compassion, and his unwavering commitment to making the world a better place.

Source : @RalphMichaels6

