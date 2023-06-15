Renowned Actress Glenda Jackson Passes Away: Obituary Report

Obituary News | Glenda Jackson

The world of cinema mourns the loss of Glenda Jackson, the Oscar-winning actress who passed away at the age of 85. Glenda was born on May 9, 1936, in Birkenhead, England, and started her acting career in the 1960s.

She won two Academy Awards for Best Actress in “Women in Love” and “A Touch of Class.” Glenda also had a successful career in politics, serving as a Member of Parliament for the Labour Party from 1992 to 2015.

Glenda was known for her strong and powerful performances, often portraying complex and challenging characters. She will be remembered as one of the greatest actors of her generation and an inspiration to many.

The film industry and her fans worldwide are deeply saddened by her loss. Rest in peace, Glenda Jackson.

