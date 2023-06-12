Renowned Alligator Wrestler from the Seminole Tribe of Florida, James Holt, Passes Away

James Holt, Renowned Alligator Wrestler of the Seminole Tribe of Florida, Passes Away

James Holt, a well-known alligator wrestler from the Seminole Tribe of Florida, has passed away. He was known for his bravery and expertise in handling alligators, and had become a respected figure in the community.

Holt had been a part of the Seminole Tribe’s alligator wrestling tradition for many years, and had even competed in alligator wrestling competitions across the state. He was known for his ability to handle the dangerous creatures with ease, and had trained many others in the art of alligator wrestling.

The news of Holt’s passing has been met with sadness and mourning from the Seminole Tribe and beyond. His legacy will live on through his contributions to the tribe’s cultural traditions and his impact on the world of alligator wrestling.

