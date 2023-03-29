“Renowned artist Vivan Sundaram dies at 79”

At the age of 79, Vivan Sundaram passed away, having a conscience that was just as influential as his artistic talents.

Renowned Indian artist, Vivan Sundaram, passed away at the age of 79, leaving behind a legacy that encompasses the power of art and conscience. His art was a reflection of his soul, and he used it to express his views on society, politics, and the environment.

Sundaram was born in Simla in 1943, and pursued his art education at the Faculty of Fine Arts in Baroda. He was part of the Progressive Artists’ Group, and was known for his experimental and unconventional approach to art. He was one of the pioneers of installation art in India, and his works incorporated various mediums such as photography, sculpture, and video.

One of his most famous works is the “Trash Mandala,” which he created in collaboration with his wife, artist Anuradha Kapur. The installation was a commentary on the growing problem of waste disposal in Delhi, and was made up of 8,000 pieces of trash arranged in a mandala pattern. The artwork was a powerful reminder of the consequences of human actions on the environment.

Sundaram was also a vocal critic of the Indian government’s policies and actions, and used his art to speak out against injustice and oppression. His 2019 exhibition, “Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves,” was a scathing critique of the Modi government’s handling of the economy, and was a powerful depiction of the struggles faced by the common man.

Apart from his artistic pursuits, Sundaram was also an educator, and taught at several institutions, including the Delhi College of Art and the Jamia Millia Islamia University. His students remember him as a kind and generous teacher who inspired them to think outside the box.

Sundaram’s passing is a great loss to the Indian art community, but his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. His art was not just about aesthetics, but about using creativity as a tool for social change. As we mourn his passing, let us also celebrate his life and the impact he had on the world of art and beyond.

