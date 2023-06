Renowned Author Julie Garwood Dies at 72

The literary world is in mourning as Julie Garwood, a beloved and acclaimed author, passed away last week at the age of 72. Garwood, well-known for her captivating romance and suspense novels, died on June 8, 2023, at her home in Kansas.

