The Passing of Cameroonian Comedian Cabrel Nanjip Nyamton

Tragically, the renowned web humorist Cabrel Nanjip Nyamton has passed away following a fatal accident. News of his death has spread rapidly on social media, with the hashtag #CabrelNanjipNyamton trending online.

