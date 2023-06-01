Renowned Cardiologist, David Scherer MD from Lantana TX, Passes Away in Drowning Tragedy

David Scherer MD Lantana TX: A Well-Known Cardiologist’s Tragic Death

David Scherer MD Lantana TX, a well-known cardiologist, died in a drowning accident on July 4th, 2021. He was swimming with his family at Lake Granbury when he jumped off a boat and did not resurface. His body was found the next day.

Career of David Scherer MD Lantana TX

Dr. Scherer had been practicing cardiology for over 20 years and was highly respected in his field. He was board-certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular disease, and interventional cardiology. He had a private practice in Lantana, TX, and was affiliated with several hospitals in the area, including Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Denton.

Dr. Scherer was also a member of several professional organizations, including the American College of Cardiology, the Texas Medical Association, and the Denton County Medical Society.

Tributes to David Scherer MD Lantana TX

After news of Dr. Scherer’s death spread, many people in the medical community and beyond shared their condolences and memories of him. Dr. Bruce Eckman, a fellow cardiologist, said, “David was a true gentleman and a fantastic physician. He had an incredible work ethic and always put his patients first.”

Many patients also shared their experiences with Dr. Scherer, describing him as a caring and knowledgeable physician who took the time to listen to their concerns.

The Importance of Water Safety

Dr. Scherer’s tragic death serves as a reminder of the importance of water safety. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drowning is the leading cause of unintentional injury death among children aged 1-4 years and the second leading cause of unintentional injury death among children aged 5-14 years.

It is crucial to always wear a life jacket when boating or participating in water sports, and to never swim alone or in areas without a lifeguard present. Parents should also closely supervise their children around water and enroll them in swimming lessons at a young age.

Final Thoughts

David Scherer MD Lantana TX was a highly respected cardiologist who touched the lives of many patients and colleagues. His tragic death is a reminder of the preciousness of life and the importance of safety. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

