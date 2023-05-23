Renowned Chef Walter Royal, Who Worked at Angus Barn for Many Years, Dies

Long-time Angus Barn chef Walter Royal passes away

Sad day for Angus Barn family

On Monday, the Angus Barn family lost one of its own. Walter Royal, the long-time executive chef of the iconic Raleigh restaurant, passed away at the age of 61. The news was confirmed by his wife, Cindy Royal, on Facebook.

A career to be remembered

Royal had been the executive chef at Angus Barn for over 26 years, having started in 1995. During his tenure, he had garnered numerous accolades for his culinary expertise, including being named a James Beard Foundation semifinalist for Best Chef: Southeast in 2014.

Angus Barn owner Van Eure described Royal as “a master in the kitchen” and said his passing was “a huge loss for our family and the culinary community.”

Tributes pouring in

Since the news of his passing broke, many members of the culinary community and beyond have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to Royal’s legacy.

Chef Ashley Christensen tweeted, “Today we lost a great one. Walter Royal was a kind, thoughtful, and incredibly talented chef who had an impact on countless people in our industry. He will be greatly missed.”

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper also tweeted, “We’re saddened to hear of the passing of Walter Royal, a talented chef who was a fixture at the Angus Barn. Our hearts are with his family, friends, and colleagues as they mourn this loss.”

Remembering his legacy

Royal’s impact on the culinary world and the community he served will not be forgotten. His dedication to using local ingredients and his commitment to excellence in the kitchen have left a lasting impression on all who had the pleasure of working with him or dining at Angus Barn.

As the Angus Barn family mourns the loss of their beloved chef, they will also celebrate his life and legacy.

In a statement released by the restaurant, Eure said, “Walter was an integral part of our family and the entire Angus Barn community. His passion, creativity, and kindness will never be forgotten. We will carry on his legacy by continuing to honor his commitment to excellence in the kitchen and his love for the community.”

A final farewell

Details about a memorial service for Royal have not yet been released. However, it is clear that his presence will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Rest in peace, Chef Walter Royal. Your memory will live on through the countless lives you touched and the dishes you created.

Walter Royal Angus Barn Chef Walter Royal Angus Barn restaurant Durham, North Carolina Culinary community mourns