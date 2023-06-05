Renowned Designer and Half of Duo Nickie Nina, Aliya Nazir (Nickie), Passes Away: Last Video Released







Remembering Designer Aliya Nazir Aka Nickie Of Duo Nickie Nina

Nickie Nina fashion brand Pakistani fashion designer Aliya Nazir tribute Nickie Nina latest collection Remembering Aliya Nazir

In the last video, we saw the creative genius of Designer Aliya Nazir, also known as Nickie of Duo Nickie Nina. It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Aliya Nazir’s passing.The fashion industry has lost a true visionary who brought unique designs and styles to the world. Aliya Nazir’s passion for fashion will always be remembered and celebrated.May her soul rest in peace.