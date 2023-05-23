Renowned drummer Kirk Arrington, recognized for his impressive contributions to Metal Church, Garden of Eden, and Vanderhoof, has passed away…

Drummer Kirk Arrington: His Life and Legacy

Early Life and Career

Kirk Arrington was born on August 22, 1963, in Seattle, Washington. He grew up in a musical family and started playing the drums at a young age. His early influences included John Bonham of Led Zeppelin and Neil Peart of Rush.

Arrington’s first professional gig was with the band Garden of Eden, which he joined in the early 1980s. He quickly established himself as a skilled and versatile drummer, known for his powerful playing and intricate rhythms.

Metal Church

In 1987, Arrington joined the legendary heavy metal band Metal Church. He played on their classic albums “The Dark” and “Blessing in Disguise”, which are considered some of the best metal albums of the 1980s.

Arrington’s drumming on these albums was praised for its precision and intensity. He was known for his fast double bass drumming and intricate fills, which helped define Metal Church’s sound.

Later Career and Health Issues

After leaving Metal Church in the early 1990s, Arrington continued to play with various bands, including Vanderhoof and The Eddie Spaghetti Band. However, his career was cut short by health issues.

In 1997, Arrington was diagnosed with a rare form of liver cancer. He underwent a successful liver transplant but had to retire from music due to ongoing health problems.

Despite his health struggles, Arrington remained positive and continued to inspire others with his love of music. He became an advocate for organ donation and worked to raise awareness about the importance of early cancer detection.

Legacy

Kirk Arrington passed away on February 15, 2021, at the age of 57. He is remembered as one of the greatest drummers in metal history, known for his technical skill and powerful playing.

Arrington’s legacy lives on through his music and the many musicians he inspired. He will always be remembered as a true champion of the drums and a beloved member of the metal community.

