Renowned Greenville Figure, Raymond Lee Hilliker, Passes Away at 43

Celebrated Greenville Luminary, Raymond Lee Hilliker, Passes Away at 43

Raymond Lee Hilliker, a prominent figure in Greenville, passed away at the age of 43 on Monday. Hilliker was well-known throughout the community for his tireless work ethic and his passion for making Greenville a better place.

Hilliker’s accomplishments were many. He was a successful businessman, a devoted husband and father, and a respected community leader. He served on several local boards and committees, and was instrumental in the development of many important projects in Greenville.

Hilliker will be remembered for his kindness, his generosity, and his commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of those around him. His passing is a great loss to the community, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Hilliker’s family and friends during this difficult time. His legacy will live on in the many lives he touched and the countless contributions he made to the community of Greenville.

