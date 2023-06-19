Renowned Greenville Icon, Raymond Lee Hilliker, Passes Away at the Age of 43

Celebrated Greenville Luminary, Raymond Lee Hilliker, Passes Away at 43

Renowned Greenville luminary, Raymond Lee Hilliker, passed away at the young age of 43 on Thursday. Hilliker was known for his exceptional contributions to the Greenville community, particularly in the fields of education and philanthropy.

Hilliker was a beloved figure throughout the region, having served as a teacher, mentor, and leader for over two decades. He was actively involved in various charitable organizations and served on several boards, including the Greenville Education Foundation.

Hilliker’s sudden passing has left the community in shock and mourning. His family, friends, and colleagues have expressed their deep sadness and condolences, highlighting his kindness, generosity, and dedication to making Greenville a better place.

The legacy of Raymond Lee Hilliker will continue to inspire and uplift those who knew him and benefited from his remarkable contributions.

Raymond Lee Hilliker Greenville Luminary Death of Raymond Lee Hilliker Raymond Lee Hilliker legacy Greenville Luminary obituary