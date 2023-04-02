Renowned Japanese musician Ryuichi Sakamoto passes away at the age of 71 following a struggle with cancer.

After fighting cancer, the famous musician from Japan, Ryuichi Sakamoto, passed away at the age of 71. His impeccable talent will always be remembered.

Renowned Japanese Composer Ryuichi Sakamoto Dies at 71

Breaking news has emerged that Ryuichi Sakamoto, the world-renowned Japanese composer and musician, has passed away at the age of 71 after a prolonged battle with cancer. Sakamoto’s management company, KAB America Inc., confirmed this on Sunday in a statement to CNN.

A Life Dedicated to Music

Sakamoto was a celebrated composer and musician who made a lasting impact on the world of music. Born in Tokyo in 1952, he began his career in the late 1970s and quickly rose to fame as a member of the electronic music group Yellow Magic Orchestra. His solo career, which started in 1980, produced some of his most memorable works, including the Grammy-winning album, “The Last Emperor” (1987). Sakamoto was also an accomplished film composer and has contributed to the soundtracks of popular films such as “The Revenant” (2015) and “Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence” (1983).

A Singer Until the End

Sakamoto was diagnosed with cancer in June 2020, but he continued to work on music in his home studio despite his deteriorating health. His commitment to his art never faltered, and he stayed true to his passion for music until the very end. His management company stated that Sakamoto “lived with music until the very end.”

A Funeral Service Held in Private

In accordance with Sakamoto’s wishes, a private funeral service was held with his close family members. His management team has requested that the family’s privacy be respected during this time of grief.

A Legacy of Art and Music

Sakamoto’s passing is a significant loss to the music industry, and his contributions will be missed. His works have influenced countless artists and touched the lives of many. In the statement released by his management team, they thanked the medical professionals in Japan and the U.S. who did everything they could to cure him. They also expressed gratitude to his fans and all those who supported his activities.

A Favorite Quote

Sakamoto’s management team shared one of his favorite quotes in their statement: “Ars longa, vita brevis.” It means “Art is long, life is short.” This quote encapsulates Sakamoto’s outlook on life and the importance he placed on his art. His legacy will live on through his music.

This news of Ryuichi Sakamoto’s death has left a mark on many, and his contributions to the music industry will be remembered for generations to come.