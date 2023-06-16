Renowned Lawyer and Alumnus of John F Kennedy High School in New York, Ted Poretz, Passes Away

Ted Poretz, Alumnus of John F Kennedy High School in New York and Well-Known Lawyer, Passes Away

Ted Poretz, a prominent lawyer and alumnus of John F Kennedy High School in New York, has passed away. He was well-known and respected in the legal community for his expertise and professionalism.

Poretz graduated from John F Kennedy High School before attending college and law school. He went on to have a successful career in law, working on numerous high-profile cases and earning a reputation as a skilled litigator.

His passing is a great loss to his family, friends, and colleagues. He will be remembered for his contributions to the legal profession and his dedication to justice.

