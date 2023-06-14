Renowned Marvel Comics artist John Romita Sr. passes away at age 93.

Renowned Marvel Comics Artist John Romita Sr. Passes Away at 93

John Romita Sr., the legendary artist behind some of Marvel Comics’ most iconic characters, has died at the age of 93. Romita’s impact on the comic book industry cannot be overstated and he will be remembered as one of the greatest artists of his generation.

Romita began his career at Marvel Comics in the 1950s and quickly became one of the most prolific artists in the company’s history. He is best known for his work on characters like Spider-Man, the X-Men, and Daredevil, which helped to define the Marvel Universe as we know it today.

Throughout his career, Romita was known for his incredible attention to detail and his ability to capture the essence of each character he drew. He was also a talented storyteller, using his art to convey complex emotions and plotlines with ease.

Romita’s influence can still be felt in the comic book industry today, and he will be sorely missed by fans and fellow artists alike. Rest in peace, John Romita Sr.

Marvel Comics Comic Book Artists Spider-Man Superheroes Comic Book History