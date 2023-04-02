“Renowned musician Ryuichi Sakamoto, 71, has died.”

According to reports from the Yomiuri newspaper on Sunday, the renowned Japanese musician Ryuichi Sakamoto has passed away at the age of 71.

Sakamoto was a renowned composer and musician who had a strong influence on the music industry for over four decades. He was credited with creating a unique sound that blended electronic, classical, and traditional Japanese music, and was widely regarded as a pioneer of electronic music.

In addition to his solo work, Sakamoto was also a member of the influential Japanese electronic group Yellow Magic Orchestra. Together, they helped to shape the sound of electronic music in the 1970s and 1980s.

Throughout his career, Sakamoto received numerous accolades for his work, including an Academy Award for Best Original Score for the 1987 film “The Last Emperor.” He also won multiple Grammy Awards, as well as Japan’s Order of Culture.

Sakamoto was a passionate advocate for the environment and humanitarian causes. He worked closely with environmental organizations and was active in raising awareness about the dangers of nuclear power.

In recent years, Sakamoto had been dealing with health issues. He was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014, but continued to work and perform despite undergoing treatment.

The news of Sakamoto’s passing has been met with an outpouring of grief and tributes from fans and fellow musicians around the world. Many have praised him for his innovative and trailblazing approach to music, and for his tireless commitment to social issues.

As we mourn the loss of a true musical genius, let us also celebrate the legacy of Ryuichi Sakamoto and the indelible mark he has left on the world of music.

Source : @ArabNewsjp

