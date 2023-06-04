Renowned New York Lawyer Don Partyka has passed away – Albany Obituary

Well-Known New York Lawyer Don Partyka Passes Away

Early Life and Education

Don Partyka was born on September 22, 1956, in Albany, New York. He graduated from Albany High School in 1974, and then went on to attend Cornell University. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in 1978, before going on to earn his Juris Doctor degree from Albany Law School in 1981.

Career

After graduating from law school, Partyka began his legal career at the New York State Attorney General’s Office. He worked there for several years before joining the law firm of O’Connell and Aronowitz, where he became a partner in 1990. Over the course of his career, Partyka became known for his expertise in the areas of commercial litigation, employment law, and civil rights.

In addition to his legal work, Partyka was also a committed community leader. He was a member of the board of directors for several organizations, including the Albany Institute of History and Art, the Albany Law School Alumni Association, and the Capital District YMCA. He was also a member of the New York State Bar Association and the American Bar Association.

Legacy

Don Partyka’s passing is a great loss to the legal community in New York. He was widely respected for his legal expertise and his commitment to the community. His contributions to the state will be remembered for many years to come.

Final Thoughts

Don Partyka’s passing is a reminder of the importance of community service and the impact that one person can have on the world. His life and legacy will continue to inspire others to make a difference in their own communities. Rest in peace, Don Partyka.

