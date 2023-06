Karris Fulgham, Renowned North Carolina Barber, Passes Away

Karris Fulgham, a well-known barber from Fayetteville, North Carolina, has passed away. He was a beloved member of the community and had a reputation for his exceptional skills in the barbering industry.

