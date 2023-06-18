Renowned Opera Singer Irma Capece Minutolo Passes Away at 87

Renowned opera singer, Irma Capece Minutolo has passed away at the age of 87. The Italian-born artist had an illustrious career spanning several decades, captivating audiences worldwide with her powerful voice and impeccable performances.

Capece Minutolo was known for her exceptional range, which allowed her to perform a wide variety of roles in some of the most popular operas of all time. Her talent and dedication earned her numerous accolades throughout her career, including the prestigious Bellini Award.

Her passing is a great loss to the world of opera and music, and she will be deeply missed by her fans and fellow musicians alike. Her legacy, however, will live on through her incredible recordings and performances, which will continue to inspire generations of opera lovers for years to come.

