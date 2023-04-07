“Renowned photographer Kwame Brathwaite passes at 85, remembered for his celebration of Black excellence.”

Kwame Brathwaite, the photographer renowned for his iconic phrase “Black Is Beautiful,” passed away at the age of 85. For over 60 years, he captured the essence of Black excellence throughout his career.

Renowned photographer Kwame Brathwaite, who famously captured the beauty of black people through his lens, passed away at the age of 85, leaving behind a rich legacy of his work. Brathwaite’s career spanned over 60 years, during which he captured black excellence in a way that was not seen before.

Brathwaite was born in 1938 in Brooklyn, New York, and was raised in the Harlem community. As a young man, he was inspired by the power of photography after seeing images of Emmett Till, a 14-year-old black boy who was brutally murdered by white racists in Mississippi in 1955. This event changed Brathwaite’s perspective on the world, and he decided to take up photography as a means of capturing the beauty and strength of black people.

Brathwaite began his career as a photographer in the late 1950s, during a time when black people in America were challenging societal norms and fighting for basic human rights. He became closely associated with the black nationalist movement of the time, which sought to celebrate and promote black pride and dignity. Brathwaite used his photography to tell the stories of black people, their struggles, their triumphs, and their culture, in a way that was never seen before.

One of Brathwaite’s most iconic works was his “Black is Beautiful” series, which was first exhibited in Harlem in 1962. The series featured photographs of black men and women wearing natural hairstyles and African-inspired clothing, and it challenged conventional beauty standards, which at the time, were primarily defined by white people. The “Black is Beautiful” series became a powerful symbol of the black power movement and inspired millions of black people around the world to reject the notion that their beauty and worth were defined by white standards.

Over the years, Brathwaite continued to photograph black people, their struggles, and their achievements, chronicling the many changes that were taking place in black America, from the civil rights movement of the 1960s to the rise of hip-hop culture in the 1980s. His work has been widely celebrated and recognized, and he has received numerous awards and honors, including the Gordon Parks Foundation Award for Excellence and the African American Literature Book Club’s Nonfiction Book of the Year Award for “Kwame Brathwaite: Black is Beautiful”.

Brathwaite’s work continues to inspire and influence generations of photographers, artists, and activists. His legacy is a testament to the power of art and photography to challenge dominant narratives and to celebrate diversity, beauty, and humanity.

“Black Is Beautiful” photographer Kwame Brathwaite has died at 85. His career captured Black excellence over 60+ years. He was inspired by the power of photography as a teen, after seeing photos of Emmett Till, the Black 14-yo murdered by white racists in Mississippi in 1955. pic.twitter.com/Bu1D0IngqK — AJ+ (@ajplus) April 6, 2023

