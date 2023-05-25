Renowned Pittsburgh Basketball Coach, Harry Jenkins of Fox Chapel, Passes Away

Harry Jenkins Fox Chapel, Well-known Pittsburgh Basketball Coach has Died

Harry Jenkins, a well-known basketball coach from Fox Chapel, Pittsburgh, has passed away at the age of 76. Jenkins was a respected figure in the local basketball community and his death has left many mourning his passing.

A Life Dedicated to Basketball

Jenkins’ passion for basketball began at a young age, and he went on to become a standout player in high school and college. After graduating from college, he began his coaching career at a local high school, where he quickly made a name for himself as a skilled and dedicated coach.

Over the course of his career, Jenkins coached at several high schools and community colleges in the Pittsburgh area, leading his teams to numerous victories and championships. He was known for his intense focus on fundamentals and his ability to motivate his players to perform at their best.

A Mentor and Role Model

Jenkins was not only a skilled coach, but also a mentor and role model to his players. He was known for his unwavering dedication to his teams and his willingness to go above and beyond to help his players succeed both on and off the court.

Many of Jenkins’ former players credit him with instilling in them a love of the game and a strong work ethic that has served them well in their personal and professional lives. He was also known for his commitment to community service, often organizing basketball clinics and camps for young players in the area.

A Legacy of Excellence

Jenkins’ legacy as a coach and mentor will continue to live on in the many players he coached and the countless lives he touched over the course of his career. His dedication to the sport of basketball and to his players will be remembered and celebrated for years to come.

“Coach Jenkins was more than just a coach to me,” said one of his former players. “He was a mentor, a role model, and a friend. I will always be grateful for the lessons he taught me both on and off the court.”

A Loss for the Pittsburgh Basketball Community

Jenkins’ passing has been felt deeply by the Pittsburgh basketball community, where he was a beloved and respected figure. His dedication to the sport and to his players will be greatly missed, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations of young players to come.

“Coach Jenkins was a true legend in our community,” said one local basketball coach. “His impact on the sport and on the lives of his players will never be forgotten.”

A Final Farewell

As the Pittsburgh basketball community mourns the loss of Harry Jenkins, his family, friends, and former players are remembering the man who meant so much to so many. His legacy as a coach and mentor will continue to inspire generations to come, and his memory will be cherished by all who knew him.

