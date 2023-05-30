Renowned Radio and Television Broadcaster, Marietjie Bothma, also known as Intombi Yomzulu, Passes Away. #MarietjieBothma

Marietjie Bothma, aka Intombi Yomzulu, a Radio and Television Broadcaster, Died

The South African broadcasting industry has lost one of its most beloved and respected personalities, Marietjie Bothma, also known as Intombi Yomzulu. She passed away on Sunday, February 14, 2021, at the age of 58.

Early Life and Career

Marietjie Bothma was born on July 24, 1962, in Pretoria, South Africa. She started her broadcasting career in 1985 at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) as a news reporter and presenter. In the mid-1990s, she joined Radio Zulu (now known as Ukhozi FM) as a presenter and producer.

Intombi Yomzulu

Marietjie Bothma was best known for her radio show, Intombi Yomzulu, which she presented for 20 years. The show, which aired on Ukhozi FM, was dedicated to Zulu traditional music and culture and was highly popular among listeners. Bothma was widely respected for her knowledge of Zulu culture and her dedication to promoting it through her show.

Television Career

In addition to her radio career, Marietjie Bothma was also a television presenter and producer. She worked on several popular shows, including Gagasi TV, Ukhozi TV, and Khumbul’ekhaya. Bothma was known for her warm and engaging personality and her ability to connect with audiences on both radio and television.

Legacy

Marietjie Bothma’s passing is a huge loss to the South African broadcasting industry. She was a trailblazer for women in media and an inspiration to many. Her dedication to promoting Zulu culture and music was unmatched, and she will be remembered as a true ambassador of South African culture.

Bothma’s legacy lives on through her work and the impact she had on the industry. She inspired many young broadcasters to follow in her footsteps and helped to create a more diverse and inclusive media landscape in South Africa. Her memory will be cherished by her colleagues, friends, and fans.

Final Thoughts

Marietjie Bothma’s death is a sad loss for the South African broadcasting industry. She was a talented and dedicated broadcaster who made a significant impact on the industry. Her passion for Zulu culture and music will be remembered for years to come, and her legacy will continue to inspire future generations of broadcasters.

