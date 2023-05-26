Renowned Real Estate Agent from South Carolina, Bryan Deyoung of Greenville SC, Passes Away

Bryan Deyoung, Greenville SC Real Estate Agent, Passes Away

Early Life and Career

Bryan Deyoung was born and raised in Greenville, South Carolina. He began his career in real estate in 2005, working for a local firm. He quickly gained a reputation as a hardworking and dedicated agent, and in 2010, he struck out on his own and founded Bryan Deyoung Real Estate.

Professional Achievements

Over the years, Bryan built a successful real estate business, earning a reputation as one of the top agents in the South Carolina real estate market. He was known for his attention to detail, his excellent communication skills, and his ability to navigate complex transactions.

In 2017, Bryan was recognized for his achievements in the industry when he was named the South Carolina Realtor of the Year. This prestigious award is given to a Realtor who has demonstrated exceptional leadership, service, and professionalism.

A Legacy of Giving Back

Bryan was not only a successful real estate agent, but he was also a dedicated member of his community. He volunteered his time and resources to several local organizations, including the Greenville Humane Society, the Boys and Girls Club of Greenville, and Habitat for Humanity.

Through his work with these organizations, Bryan touched the lives of countless individuals and families in the Greenville area. He was known for his generous spirit and his willingness to go above and beyond to help those in need.

Remembering Bryan Deyoung

Sadly, Bryan Deyoung passed away on October 15th, 2021, at the age of 44. His sudden and unexpected death has left his family, friends, and colleagues mourning his loss.

Bryan will be remembered as a talented and compassionate real estate agent who was deeply committed to his clients and his community. His legacy of giving back will continue to inspire those who knew him.

In honor of Bryan’s memory, his family has requested that donations be made to the Greenville Humane Society, one of his favorite charities. A memorial service will be held in his honor on October 23rd at the Thomas McAfee Funeral Home in Greenville.

