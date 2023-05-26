Renowned singer Celine Dion announces cancellation of world tour due to Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis

Stiff Person Syndrome and Celine Dion’s health condition : Renowned singer Celine Dion cancels world tour due to Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis

Celine Dion, a famous singer, has canceled her highly anticipated world tour due to her health condition, which she recently revealed in an emotional video. She has been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare autoimmune neurological disorder that affects only one to two individuals per million. The underlying cause of this disease is an antibody called glutamic acid decarboxylase or GAD65. It leads to muscle spasms, increasing stiffness over time and causing significant pain. Although there is no known cure for Stiff Person Syndrome, milder cases can be managed through continuous medication.

This disease is more common in females, affecting twice as many females as males, and is often associated with autoimmune diseases like type-I diabetes, thyroiditis, vitiligo, and pernicious anemia. The exact cause of SPS is not fully understood, but research suggests it results from an abnormal autoimmune response in the brain and spinal cord.

Celine Dion described the impact of the disease on her life, stating that the spasms affect every aspect of her daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when she walks and not allowing her to use her vocal cords to sing the way she’s used to. Reports indicate that Dion’s health issues can be traced back to 2021 when she had to cancel her Las Vegas tour due to muscle spasms. It took another year before the singer received a diagnosis for her condition.

