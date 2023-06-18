Renowned Tollywood Choreographer Rakesh Master Passes Away; Funeral Arrangements and Cause of Death Revealed.







Rakesh Master Passed Away | Famous Tollywood Choreographer No More

Rakesh Master Passed Away

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Rakesh Master, a famous Tollywood choreographer. He breathed his last this evening and left behind a legacy that will be cherished forever.

The cause of his death is still unknown and details are yet to be released by his family. We request everyone to respect their privacy during this difficult time.

Rakesh Master was known for his exceptional choreography skills and had worked on numerous blockbuster films in the Telugu film industry. His contributions to the industry will be greatly missed.

The funeral arrangements for Rakesh Master are also yet to be announced. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends, and may his soul rest in peace.





