Renowned Vernon Registered Nurse Slade Maldonado from Austin TX Passes Away…







Obituary: Slade Maldonado, Well-known Vernon Registered Nurse

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Slade Maldonado, a well-known Registered Nurse from Austin, TX. Slade was a dedicated healthcare professional who was loved and respected by his colleagues and patients alike.Slade’s commitment to providing the best possible care to his patients was unparalleled, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His kindness, compassion, and expertise will be remembered for years to come.We extend our deepest sympathies to Slade’s family and friends during this difficult time.