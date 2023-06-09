Renowned Vernon Registered Nurse Slade Maldonado of Austin, TX passes away…







Obituary: Slade Maldonado, Well-known Vernon Registered Nurse from Austin, TX

Obituary: Slade Maldonado, Well-known Vernon Registered Nurse from Austin, TX

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Slade Maldonado, a beloved and well-respected registered nurse from Austin, TX. Slade was well-known in the medical community in Vernon for his exceptional skills and unwavering dedication to his patients.

Slade will be deeply missed by his colleagues, friends, and family. His legacy in the medical field will continue to inspire and impact the lives of many.





Slade Maldonado Austin TX obituary Vernon Registered Nurse Slade Maldonado Slade Maldonado Austin TX funeral arrangements Remembering Slade Maldonado: tributes and condolences Slade Maldonado’s impact on the nursing community in Vernon, TX