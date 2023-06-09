Renowned Vernon RN Slade Maldonado Passes Away in Austin, TX

Obituary: Slade Maldonado, a Well-Known Registered Nurse from Austin, TX

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Slade Maldonado, a well-known registered nurse from Austin, TX. Slade was a beloved member of the Vernon community and touched the lives of many patients during his career.

Slade’s dedication to nursing was unmatched, and he was known for his compassionate care and unwavering commitment to his patients. He worked tirelessly to provide the best possible care to those in need and was highly respected by his colleagues and patients alike.

Slade’s passing is a great loss to the nursing community and to all those who knew him. His legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched and the positive impact he had on the field of nursing.

We extend our deepest condolences to Slade’s family and friends during this difficult time. He will be deeply missed.

