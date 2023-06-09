Renowned Vocalist Astrud Gilberto Passes Away at Age 83

Renowned Vocalist Astrud Gilberto Passes Away at the Age of 83

The music industry mourns the loss of one of its shining stars, Astrud Gilberto, who passed away at the age of 83. Best known for her iconic rendition of “The Girl from Ipanema,” Gilberto’s unique vocal style made her a beloved figure in the bossa nova genre.

Born in Brazil in 1940, Gilberto began her career in music as a backup singer. However, it wasn’t until she collaborated with jazz saxophonist Stan Getz on the album “Getz/Gilberto” that she gained international recognition. The album, which included the hit song “The Girl from Ipanema,” went on to win the Grammy Award for Album of the Year in 1965.

Gilberto continued to release albums throughout her career, showcasing her versatile voice and musical talent. Her legacy will continue to influence and inspire musicians for generations to come. Rest in peace, Astrud Gilberto.

Bossa Nova music Jazz singers Brazilian music Latin American singers Female vocalists