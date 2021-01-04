Rep. Mike Reese Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Rep. Mike Reese has Died .
Rep. Mike Reese has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Please keep the family of Rep. Mike Reese in your prayers. Although I didn’t know Rep. Reese personally, he was a well respected member of the #PAHouse and we are all very saddened today. My deepest condolences to his loved ones. https://t.co/8TlPcUWb9K pic.twitter.com/KhgGiJMoyf
— Rep. Mike Zabel (@RepZabel) January 2, 2021
Rep. Mike Zabel @RepZabel Please keep the family of Rep. Mike Reese in your prayers. Although I didn’t know Rep. Reese personally, he was a well respected member of the #PAHouse and we are all very saddened today. My deepest condolences to his loved ones. http://pahousegop.com/News/18774/Latest-News/Pennsylvania-House-Majority-Leader-Benninghoff-Issues-Statement-on-Passing-of-Rep-Mike-Reese
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.