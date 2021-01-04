Rep. Mike Reese Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Rep. Mike Reese has Died .

Rep. Mike Reese has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Please keep the family of Rep. Mike Reese in your prayers. Although I didn’t know Rep. Reese personally, he was a well respected member of the #PAHouse and we are all very saddened today. My deepest condolences to his loved ones. https://t.co/8TlPcUWb9K pic.twitter.com/KhgGiJMoyf — Rep. Mike Zabel (@RepZabel) January 2, 2021

Rep. Mike Zabel @RepZabel Please keep the family of Rep. Mike Reese in your prayers. Although I didn’t know Rep. Reese personally, he was a well respected member of the #PAHouse and we are all very saddened today. My deepest condolences to his loved ones. http://pahousegop.com/News/18774/Latest-News/Pennsylvania-House-Majority-Leader-Benninghoff-Issues-Statement-on-Passing-of-Rep-Mike-Reese