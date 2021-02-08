Rep Ron Wright Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Congressman representing texas 6th congressional district has Died from Covid-19.

Death Notice for Today February 8. 2021

Rep Ron Wright has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 8. 2021.

Our condolences and prayers are with the family and friends of @RepRonWright. Rep. Wright was not only a civil servant, but a cancer survivor and father of three. The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed far too many lives, and we are disheartened to hear of Rep. Wrights passing. — Gen Z GOP 🐘 (@genzgoporg) February 8, 2021

Barbara Goostree

Sorry to say he was my congressman. It’s a terrible way for anyone to die. Everyone mask up, socially distance and get vaccinated as soon as you can.

Judy Pawlusiow

Very sad. Now maybe his colleagues will take covid precautions more seriously. My sympathies to his family.

Juderrific Smith

so, a senate seat is open. hopefully the next one wears a mask. thoughts & prayers, i guess.

Jason Darrow

My condolences to him and his family. As well as everyone who lost somebody to this horrible virus. I hope to God we can put an end to this soon, fu*k political sides, this is a humanitarian problem we must combat together.

Thomas LaFond

Respects to family and friends, No matter the party the loss to folks is beyond that,

Tracy Jones

I’m not sure what’s funny here. Politics aside, his family is grieving. This callousness in America stinks like burning garbage. I am sorry for his family’s loss.

Bryan Treat

Yet there will still be GOP members of the House who bitch about masks.

Debra Shock Meyer

Thoughts and prayers. If ONLY there was a way to mitigate exposure. I am sorry for his family as they cope with the death of a loved one from Covid.

Frances Conley

I wonder how the Texas governor feels now? Does he have remorse for allowing life as usual in Texas with no mandates to protect the citizens?

Richard Copp

…after battling cancer and having a compromised immune system, he contracted the flu…in years past, he may have taken steps or used precautions to avoid infections…instead with the Democrat COVID a nationwide lockdown was prescribed…and he was killed much faster…

Noelia Belen Izarza

Wright failed to support measures that contained small business relief, better protection for front-line health workers, an economic stimulus to many out-of-work Texans and help with child care. Perhaps that is why he has not accepted my challenge — he cannot defend a voting record that puts politics over the needs of our fellow Texans.

He also needs to be accountable for repeatedly voting against healthcare for Texans. He voted against reducing the price of prescription drugs and supports a health care plan that would let insurance companies charge people with pre-existing conditions whatever they want.

Kji Beaudway

Wasn’t there a congressman from Louisiana who died of Covid? (Edited: there was a congressman-elect from LA who died. That said, this isn’t the first time Congress was impacted/touched by a COVID death.)



Candi McClelland Pfaff

He may have had cancer, and been on the road to recovery, and still alive if not for Covid. To equate this strain with a cold or the ordinary flu is just foolish.