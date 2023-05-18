“Rephrasing the title by Gwen Horsechief-Barrera”

The Importance of Cultural Identity: A Personal Reflection

Introduction

As a Native American woman, I have always been aware of the importance of cultural identity. It is what connects me to my history, my family, and my community. However, as I have grown older and lived in different parts of the world, I have come to realize just how crucial cultural identity is not just for personal fulfillment, but for the preservation of indigenous cultures and the fight against colonization and assimilation.

Personal Experience

Growing up on the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation in South Dakota, I was immersed in my Lakota culture. My family spoke the language, we participated in traditional ceremonies, and we were taught to honor our ancestors and the land. However, when I left the reservation for college, I felt like I was in a completely different world.

Suddenly, my Lakota identity was not just a part of who I was, but it was also something that set me apart from my peers. I was often asked to explain my culture, and many people had preconceived notions about what it meant to be Native American. It was a challenging time, but it also forced me to reflect on my own cultural identity and the importance of preserving it.

The Importance of Cultural Identity

Cultural identity is the foundation of who we are as individuals. It shapes our values, beliefs, and worldview. For indigenous peoples, cultural identity is especially important because it is tied to our history and our connection to the land. It is what gives us a sense of belonging and purpose.

Unfortunately, many indigenous cultures have been threatened by colonization and assimilation. For centuries, indigenous peoples have been forced to abandon their traditional ways of life and adopt the customs and beliefs of their colonizers. This has resulted in the loss of language, culture, and traditional knowledge.

However, cultural identity is not just important for personal fulfillment and the preservation of indigenous cultures. It is also crucial for the fight against colonization and the struggle for indigenous rights. When we embrace our cultural identity, we are asserting our right to exist as indigenous peoples. We are challenging the systems of oppression that have sought to erase our cultures and replace them with their own.

The Role of Education

Education is a powerful tool in the fight for cultural identity. It is through education that we can learn about our own cultures and traditions, as well as the cultures and traditions of others. It is also through education that we can challenge the dominant narratives that seek to erase our histories and our identities.

As educators, we have a responsibility to teach our students about the importance of cultural identity. We must create spaces where indigenous students can learn about their own cultures and traditions, and where non-indigenous students can learn about the histories and experiences of indigenous peoples. We must also challenge the curriculum and textbooks that perpetuate colonial narratives and erase the contributions of indigenous peoples.

Conclusion

As I reflect on my own journey and the importance of cultural identity, I am reminded of the words of Vine Deloria Jr., a prominent Lakota scholar and activist: “It is not enough to know who we are. We must know who we have been if we are to know who we are and where we are going.”

Cultural identity is not just about knowing who we are, but also about understanding our history and our place in the world. It is about preserving our cultures and traditions, and asserting our right to exist as indigenous peoples. As educators, we have a responsibility to teach our students about the importance of cultural identity, and to challenge the systems of oppression that seek to erase our histories and our identities. Only then can we truly create a more just and equitable world for all.

