Replacement of Aortic and Mitral Valves with a Pulmonary Autograft by Ross DN (1967)

In 1967, Ross DN published a study describing the replacement of aortic and mitral valves with a pulmonary autograft. This followed earlier work by Lower, Stofer, and Shumway in 1960 and 1961, who performed autotransplantation of the pulmonic valve into the aorta and total excision of the mitral valve with replacement using the autologous pulmonic valve. Over the years, the pulmonary autograft procedure has been refined and improved, with two decades of experience reported in Matsuki et al. (1988) and long-term results of the pioneer series described in Chambers et al. (1997).

Despite some concerns, the Ross procedure has seen a resurgence in popularity, particularly in adults with bicuspid aortic valve and pure aortic regurgitation, as reported in Poh et al. (2018) and Bonow (2021). Other studies have highlighted the underuse of the Ross operation and its potential advantages over mechanical heart valves, as noted in Yacoub et al. (2014) and Goldstone et al. (2017).

Long-term outcomes after the Ross procedure have been compared to mechanical aortic valve replacement, with improved survival reported in Buratto et al. (2018). The Ross-Konno procedure, a modification of the Ross operation, has also been described in Konno et al. (1975) and Reddy et al. (1996).

Overall, the pulmonary autograft procedure has evolved over time and continues to be an important option for valve replacement, particularly in certain patient populations. Ongoing research and refinement of techniques will likely lead to continued improvement in outcomes.

