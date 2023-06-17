Report Discloses Cause of Death of Ray Lewis III, Son of NFL Icon Ray Lewis

Ray Lewis III, Son of NFL Legend Ray Lewis, Cause of Death Revealed: Report

The cause of death for Ray Lewis III, the son of former NFL star Ray Lewis, has been recently revealed. According to reports, Lewis III died due to an accidental overdose of fentanyl, a powerful opioid drug.

Lewis III was a talented football player himself, having played at Coastal Carolina University. He was only 21 years old at the time of his death in 2018.

His father, Ray Lewis, is a two-time Super Bowl champion and one of the most famous linebackers in NFL history. He has not yet publicly commented on the news of his son’s cause of death.

The tragic news serves as a reminder of the ongoing opioid epidemic in the United States and the devastating impact it can have on individuals and families.

