Report: Jules Kounde asks to leave Barcelona, Man Utd among potential suitors

Jules Kounde : Barcelona defender Jules Kounde asks to leave, Man Utd among potential suitors

Jules Kounde has reportedly asked to leave Barcelona due to his discomfort with how he has been used by head coach Xavi. The French defender has informed the club that they can listen to offers for him this summer, leading to interest from Manchester United. Kounde, who prefers to play as a central defender, could be sold by Barcelona, with United emerging as a serious option to offer him the next step in his career. Other Premier League contenders for Kounde’s signature include Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester City, while Paris Saint-Germain is also a potential bidder. The asking price is expected to be around €80m (£69.6m).

News Source : Samuel Bannister

