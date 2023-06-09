Khephren Thuram : Report: Liverpool decide they want to make 22-year-old their next signing after Alexis Mac Allister

Liverpool has chosen Khephren Thuram to be their second signing of the summer, following Alexis Mac Allister. Thuram, a midfielder from Nice, has been identified as the next player to join Liverpool, according to TalkSPORT. The club is also exploring the possibility of signing Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone, but it’s unclear whether this is as a fallback for Thuram or as well as him. Liverpool is keen to secure signings quickly, with other clubs also interested in Thuram, and talks seem to have gone further with him than with Kone. The U21 European Championships begin on June 21, and if either signing is going ahead, it’s likely to be completed before then.

News Source : Rousing The Kop

