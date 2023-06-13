Report: Maryland shooting at home results in three deaths and three injuries, neighbor arrested. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A shooting in Annapolis, Maryland resulted in three deaths and three injuries on Sunday night. Charles Robert Smith, a 45-year-old neighbor of the victims, was arrested in connection to the incident. The victims were all Hispanic males, aged 25, 27, and 55. Smith used a rifle and a semi-automatic weapon in what police called an “interpersonal dispute.” The condition of the surviving victims is currently unknown. Smith resides on the same street as the shooting and will face charges, although it is unclear which ones at this time.

