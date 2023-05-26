Report: Mason Mount “leaning towards” Manchester United move, says CBS reporter Ben Jacobs

Mason Mount : Report: Mason Mount leaning towards Manchester United, says CBS reporter Ben Jacobs

According to CBS reporter Ben Jacobs, Chelsea’s Mason Mount may be leaning toward a move to Manchester United, which would be a boost for the Red Devils. United is said to be preparing a £55million bid for the England international. However, Chelsea values him at £85million, and they will make a final attempt to persuade Mount to agree fresh terms. Mount is set to enter the final 12 months of his £80,000-per-week contract in the summer. Manchester United is expected to open talks with Chelsea, and Mount is due to hold discussions over his future with the Chelsea hierarchy next week. Jacobs believes that Mount prefers Manchester United to other interested parties, and his desire to join ten Hag’s charges will grow with Champions League action on offer.

News Source : GiveMeSport

