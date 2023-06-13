Report: Neighbor in custody following Maryland home shooting that resulted in 3 fatalities and 3 injuries today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to a local report, a shooting occurred on Sunday night at a home in Annapolis, Maryland, resulting in the deaths of three victims and leaving three others wounded. The suspect, a neighbor named Charles Robert Smith, was later arrested and identified as the perpetrator. Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson stated that the shooting was an “interpersonal dispute” and that the victims were Hispanic males aged 25, 27, and 55. The surviving victims’ conditions are unknown, but one was flown to a trauma center. The shooting was not random, and the victims died outside the home. Smith lives on the same street where the shooting occurred. Charges against him have yet to be determined. The names of the victims and their relations are unknown at this time. The incident caused a heavy police presence in the residential area.

News Source : Fox News

Source Link :Neighbor arrested after Maryland home shooting leaves 3 dead, 3 wounded: report/