Report of Active Shooter at Mobile AL’s USA Strada Center Leads to Lockdown

USA Strada Center Lockdown: Mobile AL Active Shooter Report

On the morning of August 13th, 2021, the USA Strada Center, a medical facility located in Mobile, Alabama, was placed on lockdown due to an active shooter. The Mobile Police Department responded to the situation and quickly contained the shooter, who was later identified as 38-year-old Jason Letts. Letts was reportedly a disgruntled employee who had recently been terminated from his job at the Strada center.

Initial Reports of the Shooting

At around 8:30 am, the Mobile Police Department received reports of an active shooter at the Strada center. The facility was immediately placed on lockdown, and law enforcement officers were dispatched to the scene. The exact number of shots fired and the number of people injured were initially unclear, but the police confirmed that there were multiple victims.

Response from Law Enforcement and First Responders

The Mobile Police Department quickly responded to the situation, and several law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, ATF, and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, provided assistance. First responders, including paramedics and firefighters, were also on the scene to provide medical care to the injured.

The police worked to secure the area and evacuate the building, ensuring the safety of the patients, staff, and visitors at the Strada center. The police also set up a command center outside the facility to coordinate their response and provide updates to the public and the media.

Identification of the Shooter

During the initial response, the police were able to identify the shooter as Jason Letts. Letts was a former employee of the Strada center, and he had been terminated from his job a few days before the shooting. According to reports, Letts was armed with a handgun and had entered the facility with the intention of targeting specific individuals.

Updates on the Victims

The Mobile Police Department confirmed that there were multiple victims of the shooting, but the exact number was initially unclear. Later, it was reported that there were three victims, including Letts, who died as a result of the shooting. The other two victims were transported to a local hospital and were in critical condition.

Investigation into the Shooting

Following the incident, the Mobile Police Department launched an investigation into the shooting. The FBI and ATF also provided assistance in the investigation. The police conducted interviews with witnesses and gathered evidence from the scene to determine the motive behind the shooting and the events leading up to it.

Conclusion

The shooting at the USA Strada Center in Mobile, Alabama, was a tragic incident that resulted in the deaths of three individuals and critical injuries to two others. The police response and the efforts of the first responders prevented further loss of life, and the investigation into the incident is ongoing. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of preparedness and swift response to emergency situations, especially in public facilities such as medical centers, where the safety and well-being of patients and staff are paramount.

