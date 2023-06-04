Report of Active Shooter at North Star Mall in San Antonio

North Star Mall Active Shooter Report

There was a report of an active shooter at North Star Mall in San Antonio. The incident occurred on January 22, 2021, at around 7:30 PM. According to witnesses, a man entered the mall and began firing shots. The suspect was later identified as 19-year-old Kieran Christopher Williams.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the incident, including the San Antonio Police Department, Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, and Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI). The mall was immediately evacuated, and surrounding roads were closed off.

Williams was apprehended by police and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. There were no reported fatalities, but two people were injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The incident caused panic among shoppers and employees at the mall. North Star Mall is a popular shopping destination in San Antonio and attracts thousands of visitors daily. The shooting has prompted discussions about mall security and the need for stricter gun control laws.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact the San Antonio Police Department.

