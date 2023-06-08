Report of distressed whale on Marco Island, Florida unfortunately passes away

dwarf sperm whale or pygmy sperm whale : Report: Distressed Whale Found in Factory Bay on Marco Island, Florida

A whale in distress was reported in Factory Bay on Marco Island, Florida, and unfortunately passed away during attempts for rescue. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and other organizations provided aid to the animal, which has been identified as a dwarf sperm whale or a pygmy sperm whale. If you encounter a marine mammal in distress, contact FWC’s Wildlife Alert hotline at 1-888-404-FWCC.

News Source : FOX 4 News Fort Myers WFTX

