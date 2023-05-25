Report on Organised Violence and Torture in Zimbabwe Highlights Government as Major Perpetrator

Zimbabwe elections and organized violence and torture : Zimbabwe Human Rights Association director speaks out against organised violence and torture in Zimbabwe

A report by the Research & Advocacy Unit (RAU) titled “A Short History of Organised Violence and Torture in Zimbabwe – 1972 to 2020” reveals that Zimbabwe continues to suffer from a legacy of brutality and violence. Despite having a progressive Constitution with a broad Bill of Rights, the country’s people remain powerless and its government is referred to as a “monster”. The report provides a detailed overview of organised violence and torture (OVT) that has afflicted Zimbabwe since 1980, with torture, abductions and displacements still being experienced in 2022. The report highlights the prevalence of political violence, harassment, and intimidation of the media and opposition politicians. The report calls for the ratification of the United Nations Convention against Torture, the prosecution of those who perpetrate organised violence and torture, and support for the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission to carry out its mandate, among other measures. The report also emphasises the need for the rehabilitation of victims and survivors of organised violence and torture and for the establishment of a comprehensive national mental health service capable of meeting the general mental needs of the country.

News Source : The Mail & Guardian

Zimbabwe elections Act of war Mail & Guardian Zimbabwe politics Electoral violence