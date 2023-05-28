Report on Shooting Incident at Carolina Place Mall

Carolina Place Mall Shooting: A Tragic Incident

Introduction

On July 13th, 2021, a tragic incident took place at the Carolina Place Mall in Pineville, North Carolina. A shooting occurred inside the mall, resulting in multiple injuries and the death of a young man. The incident shook the community and raised questions about gun violence and safety in public spaces.

The Shooting

The shooting took place around 2:13 pm on the upper level of the mall near the entrance of Dillard’s. Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots and seeing people running for safety. The Pineville Police Department responded immediately, and the mall was put on lockdown.

The Victims

Several people were injured in the shooting, and one young man lost his life. The victim was identified as Khali Amir Holmes, a 19-year-old from Charlotte. A vigil was held in his honor, and his family and friends remembered him as a kind and loving person.

The Suspect

The suspect was identified as Dayveon Bennett, a 18-year-old from Charlotte. He was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, six counts of attempted first-degree murder, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Bennett had been recently released from jail on a $100,000 bond for a previous gun charge.

Community Response

The shooting at Carolina Place Mall sparked a conversation about gun violence and safety in public spaces. Many people expressed their condolences to the victims and their families and called for stricter gun laws. The mall remained closed for several days, and security measures were enhanced.

Conclusion

The shooting at Carolina Place Mall was a tragic incident that shook the community and raised important questions about gun violence and safety. It is a reminder of the need for stricter gun laws and better safety measures in public spaces. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families, and we hope that justice will be served for those affected by this senseless act of violence.

