Report on the Death Anniversary of Dr Aamir Liaquat

Dr Aamir Liaquat Death Anniversary – Report

Today marks the death anniversary of Dr Aamir Liaquat, a prominent television personality and politician in Pakistan. Dr Liaquat passed away on this day last year, leaving behind a legacy of public service, media excellence, and religious scholarship.

Dr Liaquat began his career as a religious scholar and gained immense popularity through his television shows that focused on Islamic teachings and values. He later ventured into politics and served as a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan. Throughout his career, Dr Liaquat remained committed to promoting unity, tolerance, and peace in society.

On this day, his fans, colleagues, and loved ones remember him and pay tribute to his contributions to the country. May his soul rest in peace.





