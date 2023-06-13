Report on the Passing of Jimmy Dean

Country Music Legend Jimmy Dean Passes Away at 81

Country music icon Jimmy Dean has passed away at the age of 81. Dean, who was also a television personality and actor, died on Sunday evening at his home in Virginia.

Dean was best known for hits such as “Big Bad John” and “PT-109,” and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2010. He also hosted his own variety show, “The Jimmy Dean Show,” in the 1960s.

In addition to his music career, Dean was a successful businessman, founding the Jimmy Dean Sausage Company in 1969. The company was sold to Sara Lee in 1984.

Fans and fellow musicians have taken to social media to express their condolences and honor Dean’s legacy in the music industry. His contributions to country music will be remembered for generations to come.

Jimmy Dean obituary Jimmy Dean cause of death Jimmy Dean legacy Jimmy Dean tribute Jimmy Dean funeral arrangements